A proposal to make Erie a sanctuary city for the LGBTQ+ community has a lot of people talking, and Wednesday, Erie City Council was prepared to vote on that resolution.

A line of people looking to speak ran out the city council chamber doors as the idea of making Erie a sanctuary city for the LGBTQ+ community sparked debate.

The resolution, sponsored by Councilwoman Susannah Faulkner, aims to make the city of erie a welcoming place for the queer community.

A supporter of the initiative believes it’s so crucial due to discrimination around the country right now.

“Pennsylvania is the only state that does not have anti-discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation or gender identity in its state laws. The fact that we’re still trying to pass it at the federal level I think it is important for people to feel that they are supported,” said Mike Mahler, editor of the Erie Gay News.

Mahler added this isn’t just “feel good” legislation. It’s economically smart and will help bring in well-educated new workers.

Tony Ruffa, an Erie physician, said he’s in favor of parts of the resolution, but he interprets the sanctuary city designation as a place for doctors to come and do gender transitions while being protected.

“I do not think as a physician we should be transitioning kids until they’re 18 or 21 and let them make their decision. We don’t even know what happens with these testosterones, these luprons and all of these transition drugs, we don’t know what the side effects are,” said Dr. Tony Ruffa, a physician, opposed sanctuary city proposal.

Ruffa said he credits Councilwoman Faulkner for bringing attention to youth suicide saying that’s the point that should be focused on. He added national eyes would fall on Erie claiming that this was more of a political move than anything else.

Regardless, people on both sides of the aisle are standing up for what they believe in at city hall.

At this time, no vote has been made, on the designation as the meeting is still ongoing at city hall.