It’s been a night of remembrance and tribute for the Sarah Reed Children’s Center in Erie.

A dedication was held on Tuesday at the Lori Eaton Sanctuary Garden on East 10th Street.

Lori Eaton worked at the Sarah Reed Children’s Center for 32 years before passing away earlier this year. She’s described as passionate about the work at the center and the creation of this garden.

The land was bought to create a green space in the city for the children.

“I think the reaction about the garden is people are excited about the space. It really becomes this area of debrief, relaxation and comfort, and it reminds us of Lori who enjoyed life and was so passionate about life,” said Adrienne Dixon, president and CEO or Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

Dozens of people from the Erie community attended Tuesday’s dedication.