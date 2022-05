The sandsational celebration continues at the Millcreek Mall as the sculptures are picture ready.

The sand sculpture captures the attention of people walking through the Millcreek Mall. The artwork showcases Erie staples such as the lighthouse from Presque Isle Bay and the U.S. Brig Niagara.

The final touches — including sponsor logos, kits, rocks and water elements — were added to complete the artwork late last week.

The sculpture will be on display at the mall until June 20.