Sander’s Market in Corry achieves Blue Zones project rating for identifying healthy eating choices

When it comes to the health of Corry area residents, Sander’s Market in Corry is there for you.

The local grocer achieving the Blue Zones Project rating as a supermarket.

The Blue Zones Project partners with restaurants, schools and grocery stores to help improve the well being of others.

Sander’s Market took the steps to help identify healthy eating throughout their store by marking designated aisles with health choices.

The city’s mayor said that having the Blue Zones Project in Corry is the next step to improving people’s lives.

“It’s great to have the Blue Zones in the city. I think that COVID has highlighted that health is very important,” said David Mitchell, Mayor, City of Corry.