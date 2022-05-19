The sandsational celebration continues at the Millcreek Mall as the sculptures are almost ready to be viewed by the public.

Sand sculptors will be completing the project on Thursday night that pay homage to Erie culture. The artwork includes the lighthouse from Presque Isle Bay and the U.S. Brig Niagara.

Artists have been adding the finishing touches on Thursday, including sponsor logos, kites, rocks and water elements coming from the sculpture.

“They are doing a lovely job. I can’t wait to see the finished product. The Erie Sign, it’s real nice, it’s perfect, it looks exactly like the sign that they have,” said Deshara Carson, Erie resident.

The sculpture will be on display for the next 12 weeks once it’s completed.