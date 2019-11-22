Sandusky maintain his innocence as his re-sentencing is expected to begin

Former Penn State assistant football coach, Jerry Sandusky, is scheduled to be re-sentenced at 1 p.m. this afternoon.

This is new video just in as Sandusky was led into the courthouse.

Sandusky is currently serving 30 to 60 years behind bars following his 2012 conviction for sexually abusing ten boys.

A re-sentencing was ordered after it was determined that mandatory minimum sentencing guidelines had been wrongly applied in Sandusky’s case seven years ago.

We asked Sandusky if he still considers himself innocent and he replied “absolutely.”