Sanitation workers resign after garbage truck was hit by gunfire; Police searching for suspects

Two sanitation workers in the City of Erie have resigned after their garbage truck was hit by gunfire overnight on Wednesday, leaving 19 shell casings on the street.

This incident happened outside of a graduation party around midnight on East 7th Street between Reed and Wayne Street.

Erie Police are searching for two suspects that shot at a home where the graduation party took place.

Police say one of the partygoers appeared to shoot back at the suspects. There were no injuries reported, but the city’s garbage and several cars where hit by bullets.