Santa and Mrs. Claus made a stop this weekend at The Cork.

The Cork invited Santa to take pictures and hear first hand from kids about their Christmas wish lists.

Families had the chance to eat brunch with Santa, featuring peppermint and chocolate pancakes.

The event also included a live band to kick off the holiday season with Christmas songs.

If you didn’t get a chance to see Santa, he will be back at The Cork on December 14th.