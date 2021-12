Santa Claus and the Grinch made a splash at a local indoor water park in Erie on December 18th.

Lines stretched out the doors as kids waited at Splash Lagoon to see Santa and the Grinch.

Kids were able to take photos with the Grinch and Santa as well as hear them banter about the holidays.

The event even included admission to the indoor water park.