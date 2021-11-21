Santa Claus is back at the Millcreek Mall

Santa Claus is officially back in town at the Millcreek Mall as of Saturday November 20th.

Every day until Christmas Eve, parents have the opportunity to bring their children to visit Santa and take pictures with him.

Instead of sitting on his lap however, children will sit on a stool in front of Santa while he has a shield on until pictures are taken.

The marketing director said that this event is a step up from last year and it is wonderful to have a sense of normalcy once again.

“Oh it is wonderful just to be able to have our big event today where we couldn’t last year at all. We just had a parade around the outside. To see all the kids faces as he walked through was amazing,” said Karrie George, Marketing Director.

