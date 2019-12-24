Santa delivers presents in Fairview by fire truck

The big guy, aka Santa, is in Fairview dropping off presents, however this isn’t your normal delivery.

After talking with Santa, he says it was a toss up between Dasher, Dancer, Rudolph, and the rest of the gang to help him in Fairview, but he decided to trade in the sled for a fire truck.

For more than 30 years, the Fairview Fire and Rescue Department has invited Santa to join them on a holiday trip throughout the township.

Lights and sirens blast alongside a jolly Merry Christmas.

Vice President Larry Biggie says the community looks forward to the Christmas Eve event, adding that three years ago the department decided to change it up.

Instead of having Santa pass by and wish residents a Merry Christmas, he is now delivering presents.

Parents could drop off gifts to be specially delivered.

The Department also worked with the school district’s “Giving Tree” to help make it an extra special holiday.

“It was very satisfying and overwhelming to see the community support they do and support us as well,” said Larry Biggie, Vice President, Fairview Fire and Rescue.

The delivery has grown from the first year starting out with 75 gifts to deliver, to now having more than 200.