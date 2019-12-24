Santa helps delivers presents in Fairview by fire truck

Santa is taking time away from his very busy schedule to take part in a special delivery in Fairview today.

Samiar Nefzi caught up with Saint Nick as he distributed Christmas gifts with the help of a special crew.

Today, Dasher, Dancer, Rudolph, and the rest of the gang took a break as Santa traded in the reindeer sleigh for a ride along with Fairview Fire and Rescue.

“We’ve gotten a lot of complements and it’s nice to see the families come out with the kids when we’re out and about,” said Larry Biggie, Vice President, Fairview Fire and Rescue.

Vice President Larry Biggie says it’s a tradition that has been going on for more than 30 years, however over the last couple years the department decided to revamp the program.

Santa has been helping to deliver gifts in the Fairview area for the past three years, starting out with just 75 gifts, now growing to more than 200.

Along with parents helping to collect gifts for the delivery, the department also worked with the school district’s “Giving Tree” to help make it an extra special holiday by helping to purchase gifts.

“It’s very satisfying and overwhelming to see the community support they do and support us as well,” said Biggie.

Once the fire trucks were loaded up and Santa was in place, it was time to hit the roads. By the looks of it, it was all smiles to see Santa.

“It was pretty cool. We did it last year too. Last year we were surprised,” said Abigail Hrinda, 9-years-old.

This marks a first year for the Taylor’s who moved to the area a year ago, adding it was very exciting.

“We’ve watched the fire trucks go around and this is our first year he’s stopped at our house. It was really exciting,” said Jennifer Taylor.

Santa will be making trips throughout Fairview Township until 7 p.m. tonight.