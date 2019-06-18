The Erie Tall Ships Festival will be welcoming a replica of 15th century technology to the bayfront.
According to a press release, a replica of the Santa Maria will be on the waters during the celebration.
The ship was the flagship of Christopher Columbus’ first journey across the Atlantic.
The 17 member crew will also be making their way across the Atlantic to Erie in the three masted ship.
The replica will sail under the Spanish flag and is sponsored for the event by Eriez Magnetics.
The 2019 Tall Ships Festival will run August 22nd to the 25th.
Santa Maria replica to sail in Tall Ships Festival
The Erie Tall Ships Festival will be welcoming a replica of 15th century technology to the bayfront.