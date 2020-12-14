Santa to visit children at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie virtually this holiday season

Santa is visiting children at Shriners Hospital to spread some holiday cheer, but this year things are a little different.





Santa is meeting with patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie virtually this year because of the pandemic.

“Telehealth has become a more common way for patients to connect with their healthcare providers this year,” said Mary Jane Antoon, MSN, RN, FACHE, administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie. “We are pleased to be able to use the same technology to allow our patients to experience a little holiday magic this season.”