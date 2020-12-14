Santa to visit children at Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie virtually this holiday season

Santa is visiting children at Shriners Hospital to spread some holiday cheer, but this year things are a little different.
Santa is meeting with patients of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie virtually this year because of the pandemic.
“Telehealth has become a more common way for patients to connect with their healthcare providers this year,” said Mary Jane Antoon, MSN, RN, FACHE, administrator, Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie. “We are pleased to be able to use the same technology to allow our patients to experience a little holiday magic this season.”
Ho Ho Ho! Although he may not be able to see everyone in person this year, Santa would love to visit with our patients…Posted by Shriners Hospitals for Children – Erie on Monday, November 23, 2020