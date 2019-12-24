Santa visits NICU at Magee-Womens Hospital

Santa Claus visited UPMC Hamot Womens Center Intensive Care Unit to spread joy to parents and their newborns.

Starr Bodi met parents that were thankful for the extra cheer during the holidays.

No one ever wants to spend the holidays away from their family, but one organization is assisting families during an emotional time.

Having a baby admitted to the hospital can be stressful, but Santa and his elves are bringing holiday cheer to Magee-Womens UPMC Hamot.

Especially for Marissa Golden and her husband John, who traveled from Bradford, Pennsylvania to see baby Jude. He was born 10 weeks early with premature lungs.

All of this was made possible through Grady’s Decision, a nonprofit organization that brings hope to families that experience premature births.

“For them to take time out of their lives to give back to a NICU is just incredible, because these babies are at a disadvantage, they are not supposed to be with us yet,” said Marissa Golden, NICU parent.

Ryan Smith, CEO of Grady’s Decision, knows first hand what these parents go through on a daily basis.

“Our experience 11 years ago, we walked this journey and unfortunately we lost our son Grady after three days, and our daughter was lifeflighted to Pittsburgh,” said Ryan Smith, CEO, Grady’s Decision.

The organization looks to give families an extra helping hand with monetary donations and supplies. From diapers to quilts, Grady’s Decision is giving supplies to newborn babies at the NICU.

It is a small act of kindness that goes a long way.

“The way with how prices are and just having them donate diapers and stuff, it’s a big help to anybody with a newborn,” said David Chapman, NICU parent.

Alongside the gifts, volunteers also shared their support to each family.

Families say the staff at Magee-Womens UPMC Hamot have been incredibly helpful during the journey with their newborns.