A crowd-favorite mascot made an off-season appearance Saturday afternoon. Shop with Santa Wolf took place at the UPMC Park team store.

For the second year, fans were able to come in and browse for Christmas gifts while being assisted by C. Wolf.

Kids were treated to free candy canes and hot chocolate and customers who spent $50 or more received a free SeaWolves ornament.

“We love having C. Wolf being relevant all year round especially since we won the Eastern League Championship there has been a lot of excitement here at UPMC Park and so, having C. Wolf here in his Santa outfit is a lot of fun and kids can have the opportunity to get a picture with him, get pictures with our tree and just shop for the different gifts and items that we have here for their family and friends,” said Christy Buchar, director of merchandise for the Erie SeaWolves.

If you’re still looking for the perfect baseball gift, the howl-iday team store is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.