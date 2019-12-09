Santa’s workers are getting an early start delivering gifts across Erie County

Some area elves are getting an early start to the holiday season by delivering gifts across Erie County.

This is the fourth year that the workers at Lindy Paving have raised money for holiday gifts.

The toys and other gifts are loaded on a truck instead of a sleigh and are delivered to places like the Mercy Center for Women, Shriners Hospitals for Children, and the Boys and Girls Club.

They say its all about working together to make the season brighter for someone else.

“We’re big on partnership in our company. We wanted to give back to the communities that we work in, so we all worked together to raise this money,” said Laurie Gaspar, Lindy Paving.

The workers raised nearly $125,000 for this year’s holiday gift giving.