Saquon Barkley named NFL team captain for second year in a row

Local News

by: Peter Terpstra

Posted: / Updated:

Saquon Barkley is entering his third NFL season.

The former No. 2 overall pick by the New York Giants is the only returning team captain the team announced Tuesday:

Barkley joins quarterback Daniel Jones as the team’s offensive captains.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar