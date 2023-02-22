(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — New funding will provide cafeteria equipment to a local school.

According to a release, the Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center in Erie has been approved for $20,903 through the Food Service Equipment Grant program to purchase a convection oven.

“In order for students to learn, grow, and thrive, they need access to healthy and nutritious meals—both in and out of the classroom,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid N. Mumin. “The Food Service Equipment grants enable schools to have high-functioning equipment and well-equipped cafeterias so that they may better serve hungry minds and bellies each and every day.”

Funding for this grant is through the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which is only awarded to schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program. Schools use the money to purchase or upgrade equipment such as refrigerators, freezers, stoves and dishwashers.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) awarded more than $2.7 million in grant funding to 130 local education agencies (LEA) across the Commonwealth to purchase new food service equipment for cafeterias. You can find that full list online.