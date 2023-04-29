The Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center held a special event that is a big help to those in need.

They held their 4th annual Sarah’s Great Giveaway.

They collect donated items all year long, then they give them away to families in need. The event is similar to a garage sale, but everything is free.

Items include, new and gently used clothing for all ages, books and toys.

“I wanted to put together something like this so that people that people have the opportunity to get things that they need. It’s a hard time for everyone and so if you can help in any way to get people things, they need that’s what we want to do,” said Mandy Longstreth of the Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center.

She said about 160 people came to the event last year.