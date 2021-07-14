Sarah A Reed Children’s Center hosts virtual meeting discussing diversity in the workplace

Diversity in the workplace was the subject of discussion during a virtual meeting hosted by the Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center.

It was also part of the 2021 Alessi, Levan, and Kebles virtual diversity summit being held throughout the day.

Keynote Speaker Dr. Lauren Finely focused on the topic of “Healing and Strengthening Fractured Race and Ethnic Identities.”

Alaina Stewart, a doctoral intern at Sarah Reed, discussed the important role that diversity plays.

“We know when we started talking about diverse organizations right there is loads more creativity. Productivity goes up all of these awesome things happening when you have a more diverse workforce,” said Alaina Stewart, Doctoral Intern in the Outpatient Department at Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

Diversity was the forefront of the discussion as Sarah Reed Children’s Center celebrated their 150th year helping children and families in the Erie community.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list