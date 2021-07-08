Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center to hold free diversity training event

The CEO of the Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center will present a free diversity training event.

Dr. Adrienne Dixon and others will address inequities that negatively impact client care.

The organization’s plan is to use therapeutic groups to create safe spaces for patients that have experienced racial and gender inequality trauma.

“Make sure that our clients’ families that are coming to us that they’ll be able to trust that we’re aware of those dynamics and that we’re willing to examine them and what we need to do to be able to better respond to them.” Dr. Dixon said.

The virtual discussion is taking place Wednesday, July 14th. To learn more about the event, including full schedules, click here.

