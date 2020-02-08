Sarah Backstrom Memorial Girls Hockey Tournament expected to boost Erie’s economy

The Erie economy is expected to see a boost this weekend due to a popular hockey tournament. The Sarah Backstrom Memorial Girls Tournament is expected to bring in hundreds of young women for the weekend tournament.

Hundreds of girls are breaking the ice this weekend for the 26th annual Sarah Backstrom Memorial Tournament. It’s a jam-packed weekend full of competition visitors look forward to every year.

“This our second time coming here. It’s been a great experience so far and everyone has been wonderful in your city.” said Cheri Collins, visiting from Pittsburgh.

The tournament dates back for years as women’s hockey continues to grow significantly.

“34 teams coming from Canada, coming from seven different states as far away as Colorado, so they are using the hotels, restaurants, entertainment options in town.” said Mark Jeanneret, Executive Director of the Erie Sports Commission.

Tournament play will take place at the Erie Bank Sports Park, Erie Insurance Arena and the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center. After three years of renovations, Scott Mitchell, the CEO of the Flo Fabrizio Ice Center says that it’s exciting to see people back on the ice.

“My team has been looking forward to this. It’s just fun to see kids back out on the ice and in a tournament like this.” Mitchell said. “All the excitement with the parents, kids, and guests really does add a lot of excitement to the building.”

A three-day tournament like this one helps to bring a boost to Erie’s economy especially during the winter months.

The tournament comes with impressive economic goals and it’s expected to bring in approximately $500,000 to the area. The competition to bring home a championship title will take place until Sunday.