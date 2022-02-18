Sarah Backstrom Memorial Girls Hockey Tournament kicks off this weekend

One of the longest running hockey tournaments in the United States and Canada returns to the Erie area and a big boost to the local economy comes with it.

70 girls hockey teams from all across the country are here for the 28th annual Sarah Backstrom Memorial Girls Hockey tournament. The tournament, which runs all weekend, is going to generate about $1 million for the local community and that’s great news for local hotels and restaurants.

A real slapshot for the local economy. The 2022 tournament is among the largest Backstrom Tournaments ever hosted.

The teams traveled as far away as Alaska and Oregon and plan to spend some money here.

“We’re going to go out and do things to check out, maybe go to Lake Erie and see what is around town,” said Ellen Martin, Visiting from Allentown.

Folks with the Erie Sports Commission say this shows Erie’s ability to be a host destination for youth hockey.

“At the end of the day from a sports commission standpoint, we want these people here and this is February and there’s not a lot that’s attractive to come to Erie in February, except to play hockey or winter sports. We also want them to have a great time so they can think about coming back in the future,” said Mark Jeanneret, Erie Sports Commission.

Every time there is a hockey tournament, Wingate by Wyndham Erie on Oliver Road gets sold out.

“We do get a lot of money for it and then it gets our name out there, so more people stay with us and more people know about us,” Megan Richardson, Wingate by Wyndham Erie.

Hooch & Blotto’s on Peach Street is expecting 70 hockey players to stop in on Saturday.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Honestly with COVID, a lot of people have tended to try and shy away. At least before COVID, a lot more people came out. It’s nice to be back to normal, it’s nice to have our normal customers come out,” said Nicholas Babay, Manager at Hooch & Blotto’s.