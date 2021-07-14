Sarah Reed Children’s Center hosts virtual Diversity Summit

This morning, the Sarah Reed Children’s Center hosted the 2021 Alessi Levan Keble Diversity Summit.

The keynote speaker this morning was Dr. Lauren Finely who discussed “healing and strengthening fractured racial/ethnic identities.”

The summit will continue throughout the day with many guest speakers.

A doctoral intern in the outpatient department at Sarah Reed Children’s Center discusses why diversity is so crucial in the work place.

“We know when we started talking about diverse organizations, there is loads more creativity, productivity goes up, all of these awesome things happen when you have a more diverse workforce,” said Alaina Stewart, Doctoral Intern, Outpatient Department, Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

The President of Sarah Reed Children’s Center will be giving the closing remarks for the summit at 3:45 p.m. tonight.

