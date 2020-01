A children’s center is let out of their lease with the Millcreek Township School District.

The Sarah Reed Children’s Center moved into the former Ridgefield Elementary School along West 32nd Street seven years ago. The center came to the board in November and asked to be relieved of their lease.

On Monday, the Millcreek School Board approved the request at their meeting. Board members are currently looking for new tenants to fill the vacant building.