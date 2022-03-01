Sarah Reed Children’s Center is kicking off Women’s History Month by honoring some special women within the organization.

Tuesday morning, a room filled with inspiring women from the center came together for breakfast and to highlight the center’s 150th anniversary.

The recipient of the Spirit of Sarah Reed Award says it’s an honor to receive this award after all her hard work at the center.

“The award altogether, it’s humbling and honoring because it’s just her legacy of wanting to care for people and kids and wanting to take care of them. So receiving that award, it shows that my hard work is being recognized but it means so much more to me because it means I’m making a difference,” said Jessica Rose, support intervention specialist, Sarah Reed Children’s Center.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Retired board secretary and auxiliary president who served as a volunteer at the center for over 25 years — Chris Iwig — received the 2022 Sarah Reed Legacy Award.