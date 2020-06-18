Sara’s closes its doors after employee tests positive for COVID-19; restaurant to reopen later today

Sara’s Restaurant was forced to close its doors Wednesday after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement posted on the business’ Facebook page.

In that post, they say the employee had little contact with the rest of the staff and no contact with customers. They also say they are following guidelines from the Erie County Health Department.

“We are committed to protecting both our employees and customers. We will continue to do our best to ensure protective measures are in place.”

The staff at Sara’s will spend the day cleaning, but they are expected to re-open to the public today at 4:00 p.m.