Sara’s officially closes for the 2020 season

The weather has finally started to turn toward autumn, and so has a local favorite.

In a sure sign that Fall is finally here, Sara’s at the entrance of Presque Isle has officially called it a season.

The hot dog and ice cream vendor worked it’s last night for the 2020 season. This was a year that forced the eatery to make changes to it’s service and seating during the Summer.

Owner Sean Candella spoke out about the season under the restrictions of COVID-19.

“Like you can come to Presque Isle, you can take a walk, you can be out in the sunshine, you can ride your bike, you can stop at Sara’s and get a foot-long or a milkshake. So in this crazy world there was a little sense of normalcy so we did have a good Summer in Erie,” said Sean Candella, Owner of Sara’s.

Sara’s traditionally has opened on April 1st over the years, but with the pandemic, we can only hope that will be the case next year.