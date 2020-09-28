Sara’s Restaurant closes for the season Wednesday

The 40th season of an Erie summer favorite is coming to an end.

The beautiful September weather is bringing out many visitors for one last Smith’s hot dog and orange twist cone.

This was the last weekend Sara’s will be open until the spring of 2021.

While COVID-19 has taken a toll on many businesses, Sara’s Restaurant owner tells us this year was a challenge, but plenty of customers still stopped by for some of their favorites.

“Everybody has been running around and doing a great job. It’s been a season where we learned a lot of things and we tried to enjoy life as much as possible,” said Sean Candela, owner, Sara’s Restaurant.

Sara’s will close for the season on Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8:30 p.m.