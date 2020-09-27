Sara’s Restaurant coming to a close for the 2020 season

The 40th season of an Erie Summer favorite is now coming to an end.

The beautiful September weather is bringing out many visitors for one last Smith’s hot dog and orange twist cone.

This is the last weekend in which Sara’s will be open until the Spring of 2021.

While COVID has taken a toll on many businesses, the owner of Sara’s Restaurant told us that while this year is a challenge, customers still stopped by for some of their favorites.

“Everybody has been running around and doing a great job, so it’s been a season where we learned a lot of things and we try to enjoy life as much as possible,” said Sean Candela, Owner of Sara’s Restaurant.

Sara’s will close for the season on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m.