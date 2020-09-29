The Erie community is coming together to give a helping hand.

Sara’s Restaurant is collecting donations for McDowell football player Johnny Heubel.

Heubel collapsed on the sideline during a game against Cathedral Prep on Friday and was transported to Pittsburgh in a life flight helicopter.

Sara’s Restaurant is asking for your help by donating to the family to help with medical costs.

“It’s nice to do our part for the community and just lend our hand where our hand is needed. We hope and pray every dollar will lead to Johnny going back to his family,” said Warren Flanagan, Sara’s Restaurant Employee.

If you are interested in making a donation, click here.