Sara’s Restaurant remains open through September

If you’re looking to grab a bite to eat on Labor Day Sara’s has you covered.

The restaurant located at the gateway of Presque Isle State Park is always packed with visitors.

Hundreds of people are expected to make a stop at the restaurant on Labor Day to enjoy some favorites including an orange twist cone and French fries.

Sean Candela, Owner of Sara’s Restaurant tells Jet 24 Action News that they are planning on changes for next year’s season.

We always do changes, I don’t know what they are yet. We’re going to take some time to relax at the end of the season and think and regenerate our batteries, but I’m sure we’ll try to make some improvements,” Candela said.

Sara’s Restaurant will remain through September 30th.