1  of  3
Breaking News
Department of Health: 418 new positive COVID-19 cases; statewide total at 80,236 cases Erie County reporting 19 new positive COVID-19 cases and one additional death; total stands at 497 cases & 10 deaths Suspect arrested following State Police search

Sara’s Restaurant Reopens Following Brief Shutdown From Employee Testing Positive For COVID-19

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Sara’s restaurant has reopened its doors to the public this afternoon after shutting down due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Crews spent the day working to disinfect and sanitize the restaurant in preparations to reopen.

Sara’s took to social media to post that the employee has little to no contact with fellow staff members and zero contact with customers.

“Anytime we get the word there is a positive at business we usually give them a call to see if they’ve been following the protocols,” said Erie County Health Department environmental team member David George.

The health department has made approximately 20 checks following businesses with positive cases.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar