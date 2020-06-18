Sara’s Restaurant Reopens Following Brief Shutdown From Employee Testing Positive For COVID-19

Sara’s restaurant has reopened its doors to the public this afternoon after shutting down due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

Crews spent the day working to disinfect and sanitize the restaurant in preparations to reopen.

Sara’s took to social media to post that the employee has little to no contact with fellow staff members and zero contact with customers.

“Anytime we get the word there is a positive at business we usually give them a call to see if they’ve been following the protocols,” said Erie County Health Department environmental team member David George.

The health department has made approximately 20 checks following businesses with positive cases.