Sassafras St. to be closed Saturday afternoon

On Saturday, Gannon University will hold their annual “Soctober” alumni celebration for their two home soccer games.

However, this means a heavily-traveled road will be closed all afternoon. According to the City of Erie, Sassafras St. will be closed between W. 4th and W. 5th St. for the celebration.

The City’s posting said this stretch of road will be closed from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.

