Sassy Peacock celebrates 15 years of business

A local consignment shop is celebrating a milestone.

The Sassy Peacock located on Pittsburgh Avenue and is welcoming the public to come through the doors this weekend to help honor 15 years of business.

According to the owner, in addition to the sale, Hot off the Press will be inside the store making panini sandwiches to go on Saturday.

“It’s been quite an accomplishment, but this has been a tough year. I have more merchandise than ever, so it is a good selection this year. The sale is 50% off. I have real furs at 40%, I have jewelry 50% off and boots.” said Cindy Fredericks.

The sale will go through the end of the month.

The Sassy Peacock is open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.