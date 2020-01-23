Sassy Peacock to hold Saturday celebration of 13 years in business

The number 13 isn’t lucky for everyone, but one Erie store owner says visiting customers will be feeling lucky this weekend.

A big party is planned for the Sassy Peacock Saturday to celebrate 13 years of doing business in Erie. Customers will get free cake and punch while shopping.

The local consignment shop will have sales throughout the day of between 20 and 50 percent off. Cindy Fredericks, the owner of the Sassy Peacock, says if that you like it, you better get it.

“It’s all one of a kind items. If there’s something you like, get it while you see it because it won’t be here the next day.” Fredericks said.

Well known area musician Jim Cuneo will provide the entertainment from 11:00am until 2:00pm.