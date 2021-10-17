Saturday afternoon accident on West 18th and Peach sends one person to the hospital

One person was taken to the hospital after a wreck that took place at one busy Erie intersection.

According to police, this accident happened around 5 p.m. on October 16th at West 18th and Peach Street.

This accident was caused by one vehicle running a red light and colliding into another car while sending the other car into a metal pole.

One victim was sent to the hospital to be treated for injuries. No word has been released on the condition of this victim.

