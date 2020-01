Revitalization of the EDDC's culinary art district continues on North Park Row. Local restaurant owners in the city are sharing their thoughts on the future of the new Flagship City Food Hall and what this could mean for local vendors.

The search is on for nine vendors with local roots to be a part of the Erie's Flagship City Food Hall in the culinary arts district. Construction of the culinary arts district is already underway on North Park Row. Restaurant owners in the city stress the importance of supporting local businesses.