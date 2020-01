An all day fundraiser is being held Saturday to benefit the victim of a Sunday shooting in Millcreek.

The fundraiser takes place starting at noon at the Altered State Distillery at West 8th and Greengarden. Local musicians are donating time to play all day and night.

This event is to raise money for the Trohoske family. Their 16-year old son Artem was shot by a 17-year old Sunday night.