Firefighters over in Cranesville had a busy morning while responding to a house fire around 11 a.m.

According to reports the first started around 11 a.m. this morning over on the 8000 block of Cranberry Road.

Reports also claimed that the first started on the second floor and eventually spread to the roof of the building.

Crews were able to put the fire out by about 11:30. No injuries were reported.