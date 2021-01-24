Saturday night fast moving fire destroys a house in Girard

It was a busy night on Saturday night for fire rescue crews in Girard as a fire completely gutted a house.

Crews were called to a house on the 300 block of Templeton Avenue around 6 p.m. Saturday night.

According to officials on the scene, the blaze began in the kitchen and spread to the rest of the house.

The house was considered a total loss.

Everyone inside the house escaped safely and there were no injuries reported.

Nearly ten fire companies assisted in putting the fire out with multiple tanker trucks dispatched because the fire hydrants were frozen.