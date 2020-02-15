Saturday Night Forecast 2-15-20

It was the coldest start of the season this morning. The last time it was this cold was last January! A cold front sweeps through the region while you sleep. A band of light snow or mist associated with the cold front moves through during the middle of the night. Expect a new trace for most. Expect a mainly gray sky Sunday with nothing worse than passing flurries. Fair weather high pressure noses into the region Sunday night. Expect quiet weather for the holiday in advance of the next system that will bring rain and a warm up Tuesday, but colder air filters into the region again by late Tuesday, with a chance of minor snow showers or flurries around heading into midweek.
Meteorologist Craig Flint 6:52 PM Saturday
Precip: SATURDAY: 0.00″ (though 5PM) /Month: 1.58″ /Normal:
1.25″/ Year: 5.11″/Normal: 4.20″
Snowfall: SATURDAY: 0.0″ (though 5PM) /Month: 15.0″ /Normal:
10.3″/ Season: 56.4″/Normal: 76.1″
Sunstats: SUNDAY: Sunrise 7:16 AM / Sunset 5:54 PM Daylight: 10 Hours 38
Minutes
TONIGHT:
Breezy with light snow/flurries or mist developing. New trace.
Low: 28 Erie…25-28 Inland and mountains. Rising overnight.
Wind: Becoming SW 10-20 G30
SUNDAY:
Mostly Cloudy with a spotty snow shower/flurries.
High: 32-38
Winds: SW then W 5-10…diminishing
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly to mostly cloudy.
Low: 20-25
Wind: Calm
MONDAY:
Partly sunny in the morning then increasing clouds.
High: 35-40