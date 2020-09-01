Saturday stabbing at Boston Store ruled homicide

The death of a man fatally stabbed early Saturday morning was ruled a homicide by the Erie County Coroner Monday. That incident stemmed from an alleged domestic dispute.

Coroner Lyell Cook ruled 42-year-old Jacob Carr’s death a homicide from a stab wound to the chest. That incident happened inside the Boston Store on State Street just after midnight Saturday.

Erie Police were called to the building for reports of a domestic dispute. When they arrived on the scene, they found Carr dead from a stab wound.

Erie Police have charged 59-year-old Janice Rowry. She is facing charges including criminal homicide and murder.

Rowry is currently in Erie County Prison without bond.