The driver and their passenger were transported to UPMC-Hamot at 2:49 am this morning. According to Millcreek Police, the accident accorded in the 5500 block of Peach Street. The driver of a 2016 Kia was traveling south of Peach when it struck a stop sign then entering the Kearsarge Auto Part hitting 2 delivery vehicles. Both driver and passenger were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

Millcreek Police continue to investigating .