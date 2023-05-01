The winter that wasn’t is turning into the winter that just won’t end.

Despite days nearing 80 degrees just last month, a little bit of snow is in the forecast for Monday night into Tuesday morning.

That snow and cold air could mean bad news for any impatient gardeners out there who may already have their new plants in the ground.

Erie County Master Gardeners coordinator Lisa Rand said there are steps to take today to protect your plants.

“Anything tender like peppers, tomatoes and eggplants, you’re going to want to make sure that if you have planted them, they are protected. You’re going to want to cover them up either with blanket or a sheet — you’re going to want to be careful because it sounds like we may get precipitation and you don’t want it to potentially squash your plants,” said Rand.

Rand also noted fruit trees should be covered, if possible. They probably will survive if they can’t be covered, but their bloom and crop could be affected this season.