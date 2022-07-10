Folks had a good time getting wined and dined in downtown Erie on July 9 and it was all for a good cause.

It was the “Savor the Summer” event in Perry Square.

The event featured four-course meals from local favorites including the Erie Club and Molly Brannigan’s. Oliver’s and Pineapple Eddies were also featured.

There was also live music from The Breeze Band.

The money raised will go towards The Perry Square Alliance, which takes care of the maintenance, beautification, and development of Perry Square.

“It is wonderful. We have 31 sponsors, which is just amazing and that just shows that we have that we have a lot of community support,” said Gloria Knox, Savor the Summer Chairwoman.

Our own Lou Baxter served as emcee.