Sayers family amps up efforts following sheriff suspension of search for missing hiker
Samantha Sayers, a Girard Native, has been missing since August 1st. She went out for a hike on one of her favorite spots, Vesper Peak in Snohomish County, Washington. Something, though, went wrong along the way and she has been missing ever since. The energy to find Sam has amplified since yesterday when the Sheriff's Office called off their search, adding fuel to the family's desire to find her and fast.
Sam's her mother, Lisa, still lives in the area and is calling for reinforcements. She posts at least one video per day on social media, the latest saying no matter who you are, how close (or far) you are from the mountain, or your hiking experience level, there is something you can do to help.
Her plea for most of us, those who are not experienced hikers and not in the area, is to make some noise. There is a picture that she has changed her profile picture to on social media, and she is asking everyone to do the same to make sure this gets international attention. "Make some noise," she says. Here is that picture in case you would like to join in the social media effort:
If you spot anything useful in the footage, here is what they would like you to do: Click here for a timeline of pictures/time stamps of note already submitted to our email. Please review this so we can decrease the amount of duplicates sent in. If you have anything new to send to us, please email it to findsamsayers.infobox@gmail.com and then add it to the spreadsheet. Each tab corresponds with each video posted so far. This will save everyone time in reviewing the footage submitted.
People in Girard have hung yellow ribbons to show their support for Sam. Please, in addition to well wishes and/or prayers, share Sam's story, create conversations, post with the #FindSamSayers tag, and reach out and continue to reach out until she is found.
Team Sam wants you to keep talking, keep bringing her up on social media using #FindSamSayers, keep talking about it at the water cooler and with friends. Share the story. Hopefully, if we all chip in and make enough noise, we can find her faster. #SamStrong
