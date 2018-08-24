Sayers family amps up efforts following sheriff suspension of search for missing hiker

Samantha Sayers, a Girard Native, has been missing since August 1st. She went out for a hike on one of her favorite spots, Vesper Peak in Snohomish County, Washington. Something, though, went wrong along the way and she has been missing ever since. The energy to find Sam has amplified since yesterday when the Sheriff's Office called off their search, adding fuel to the family's desire to find her and fast.

Sam's her mother, Lisa, still lives in the area and is calling for reinforcements. She posts at least one video per day on social media, the latest saying no matter who you are, how close (or far) you are from the mountain, or your hiking experience level, there is something you can do to help.

Her plea for most of us, those who are not experienced hikers and not in the area, is to make some noise. There is a picture that she has changed her profile picture to on social media, and she is asking everyone to do the same to make sure this gets international attention. "Make some noise," she says. Here is that picture in case you would like to join in the social media effort:

Many of you are probably familiar with 'Six Degrees of Separation'. It's a theory by Figyes Karinthy that all things are six or fewer steps from each other. Hopefully, by putting out this article, it will reach the necessary degrees to reach the necessary people who can help in the area of Vesper Peak or with this search. Even if you don't think you have connections or ties to someone who can help, please still share the story; you never know who may be listening that you didn't think of. If this isn't the story you want to share, there are a whole slew of posts on Facebook at the #FindSamSayers page to choose from.

If there is someone reading this who is in the area or willing to go and is an experienced hiker, here are the things the Sayers family is asking for: less-experienced hikers should stay toward the bottom of the mountain. Lisa says you can use horses, four-wheelers, dogs... The trails are open and she says, "it takes a village," so gather up as many experienced hikers as you can to help.

For those who are experienced hikers, Lisa says her belief is that Sam was coming back down the trail when something happened. She'd like hikers to take on the trail and to ensure they thoroughly search both sides of the trail even if they don't think she may be in one area or another. And, if an area has been searched, please search it again; she may be moving.

And, drone searching is always useful, as well. The latest drone footage can be found by clicking one of these links:

People in Girard have hung yellow ribbons to show their support for Sam. Please, in addition to well wishes and/or prayers, share Sam's story, create conversations, post with the #FindSamSayers tag, and reach out and continue to reach out until she is found.

Team Sam wants you to keep talking, keep bringing her up on social media using #FindSamSayers, keep talking about it at the water cooler and with friends. Share the story. Hopefully, if we all chip in and make enough noise, we can find her faster. #SamStrong