A boat tour has to push back its opening date to mid-June due to an unfortunate accident.

Scallywags Pirate Adventures suffered from damage on Tuesday, April 25. The ship was getting a new paint job for the upcoming season.

While maneuvering the boat, one of the captains on board suffered a medical emergency. This resulted in the throttles at the helm being hit and Scallywags ran into a piling.

The captain and all on board are okay after following proper protocol. If you purchased tickets for the date affected, you will be refunded.