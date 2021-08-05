Scammers targeting relief money

There are millions of dollars worth of COVID-19 relief available for landlords and renters in Erie County.

But with more relief money comes more opportunities for scammers to take advantage.

“It’s absolutely heartbreaking because these are good hardworking people who are just trustworthy,” said Kim McCaslin, Associate Vice President of Operations for the Greater Erie Community Action Committee. “These scammers are very sophisticated, and they prey on people’s vulnerabilities.”

Home scams are booming during the pandemic as relief money flows to Americans.

Fanning fears of eviction or promises of safety are common scammer tactics.

National consumer protection groups are working hard to close the door on home scammers.

“People have an increased sense of urgency to be able to figure out what their housing situation is,” said Noelle Melton from the NeighborWorks America non-profit. “And it makes them that much more vulnerable.”

The organization’s “Stop Home Scams” campaign educates consumers about what to watch out for.

“Anyone who’s going to guarantee to assist your payment or avoid foreclosure or eviction,” Melton said. “Companies that tell you to stop paying your mortgage or rent.”

To protect yourself, be sure to never give money to anyone besides your mortgage company or landlord. Never share banking information or your social security number.

